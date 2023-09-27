Wolves' boss Gary O'Neil after his side were beaten by Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup third round:

"We've named a strong team with 11 players who should be capable of winning here and we don't, so it is my responsibility to make sure we get some more out of them.

"We are six weeks into a process and there is no magic wand. I can guarantee you when I arrived the place was not running perfectly and ready to go into a Premier League season.

"There are a lot of things that need fixing and of course I am willing to take responsibility, but the facts are you need some time to put things in place. That does not look like a team I have worked with for very long at this moment, which it isn't.

"Do I accept that we need to get results? Of course. Do I want the fans to enjoy every game we play and come away and support the players? Of course. And we will work tirelessly to make sure we get it there and we will get it there.

"But there is no transfer window. The transfer window is closed and we are together as we are and need to get the maximum out of the group."