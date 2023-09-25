Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says Anthony Gordon could be on England boss Gareth Southgate's radar after his excellent performance in the Magpies' 8-0 demolition of Sheffield United on Sunday.

Gordon came on as an early substitute for the injured Harvey Barnes at Bramall Lane before assisting Sean Longstaff's opener and curling home an excellent strike in the second-half.

The 22-year-old had initially taken time to find his feet at St James' Park following his January move from Everton, but has started the season well after winning player of the tournament for his role in England Under-21s' successful European Championship campaign.

When asked if his recent form could put him contention for Southgate's next senior England squad, Howe said: "I'm sure Gareth is aware of him and I'm sure he's been aware of him for a long time.

"All Anthony can do is just keep performing like he has and keep his mentality as strong as it has been. He has been a joy to work with and he is reaping the benefits.

"That is probably his best game for us (against Sheffield United), I thought he was very, very good. Very direct, I thought his goal was very good. He just looked a real threat, he has got so much ability, so much to give and he has got the attitude to go with it as well.

"He has got desire to improve, I see it every day in training, it is great to see him rewarded with that."

Get all the latest Newcastle news and updates sent straight to your device