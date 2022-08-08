'Senesi deal is huge for Bournemouth'
- Published
Bournemouth saw off competition from other clubs to land defender Marcos Senesi, according to chief executive Neill Blake.
Senesi, 25, completed a move from Feyenoord on Monday and has joined the Cherries on a four-year deal.
The former San Lorenzo defender made his debut for Argentina in June.
"This is a huge signing for us and Marcos brings significant pedigree to our squad," said Blake.
"There was, inevitably, a lot of interest in him so for him to choose to come here is a clear sign of our appeal as a football club.
"Bringing in a current Argentina international with experience in European competitions is another indication of the club’s ambition and we are all looking forward to seeing Marcos in an AFC Bournemouth shirt.”
El Gladiador 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KRhnLv60Zk— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 8, 2022