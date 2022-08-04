Diplomatic Gundogan has no room for Aguero

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ilkay Gundogan showed his allegiance to the blue half of Manchester in a Twitter Q&A on Thursday, while giving a nod to the successful Manchester United side of his childhood.

The midfielder also told readers the World Cup in Qatar would be "a bit weird" this winter, adding: "No one really knows how it will feel and also how to come back into the normal season afterwards".

On summer signing Erling Haaland he showed complete faith, stating: "There’s no point in questioning him. With his determination and desire to score goals, he will win us a lot of games."

But perhaps one surprise was he had no room for a certain Sergio Aguero in a team made up of the elite names he has played with.

