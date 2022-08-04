Diplomatic Gundogan has no room for Aguero
They've been one of the best teams in the world when I grew up ... but ... no, that's not really an option for me - Manchester is and will remain blue😉💙 https://t.co/YqAAsvwM0C— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) August 4, 2022
Ilkay Gundogan showed his allegiance to the blue half of Manchester in a Twitter Q&A on Thursday, while giving a nod to the successful Manchester United side of his childhood.
The midfielder also told readers the World Cup in Qatar would be "a bit weird" this winter, adding: "No one really knows how it will feel and also how to come back into the normal season afterwards".
On summer signing Erling Haaland he showed complete faith, stating: "There’s no point in questioning him. With his determination and desire to score goals, he will win us a lot of games."
But perhaps one surprise was he had no room for a certain Sergio Aguero in a team made up of the elite names he has played with.
Neuer— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) August 4, 2022
Kompany - Hummels - Lahm
De Bruyne - myself (sorry😅)
Götze - David Silva
Reus - Lewandowski - Sané https://t.co/ZuLABJBZU1