On injuries, he said: “We will see tomorrow about Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker. Ruben Dias trained today and we will see about him”.

He said he needs to think about whether Zak Steffen will start again: "We will discuss with the physio, of course in the FA Cup I play Zack but we will see."

Guardiola said he has some unfinished business with the FA Cup but has no regrets: "I would have loved to reach five finals. This would have been my dream. But I have no regrets."

He added: "The FA Cup is so prestigious, sometimes more prestigious than the Premier League."

He was asked if it is still possible for himself and Jurgen Klopp to surprise each other: "Me and Klopp do not play so we can't surprise anyone. The surprise is not the managers, it is with the players."

Guardiola said he won't waste his time talking about the fixture schedule because "it isn’t going to change". He added: "It happened because we are fighting for all the titles. If we are not fighting for all the titles we have long weeks. And that is good news, I say that with a big smile".