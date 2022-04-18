Tottenham 0-1 Brighton: Pick of the stats

Tottenham have lost three of their past six home Premier League games (W3), as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 14 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (W10 D1).

Brighton have won consecutive away league games for the first time since September 2021. They are also now unbeaten in three Premier League games, winning the past two, after losing the six before that.

Spurs failed to produce a shot on target for the first time in their past 21 Premier League games, since November 2021 against Everton.