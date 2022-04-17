West Ham v Burnley: Confirmed team news
West Ham have made three changes from the side that lost at Brentford in their last Premier League outing.
Pablo Fornals and Vladimir Coufal drop to the bench and are replaced in the starting XI by Ben Johnson and Nikola Vlasic.
Kurt Zouma also remains sidelined after missing the Hammers' midweek victory at Lyon in the Europa League through injury, with Issa Diop taking his place in the heart of defence.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Rice, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen, Soucek, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Coufal, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Noble, Benrahma, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral
It's all change at Burnley with the club's under-23s coach Mike Jackson taking temporary charge of the first team in the wake of Sean Dyche's sacking.
Jackson has made two changes to the side that lost at Norwich in their last Premier League game with Josh Brownhill and Aaron Lennon both dropping to the bench.
They are replaced by Jack Cork and Dwight McNeil. Injured captain Ben Mee will be helping Jackson on the sidelines.
Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Taylor, Collins, Tarkowski, Cork, McNeil, Westwood, Rodriguez, Cornet, Weghorst
Subs: Hennessey, Brownhill, Barnes, Roberts, Stephens, Lennon, Bardsley, Vydra, Long