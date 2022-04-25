Phil McNulty, BBC Sort chief football writer at Emirates Stadium

Manchester United performed with much more threat and resilience than when they were humiliated in the loss at Liverpool but there was still no joy for interim manager Ralf Rangnick and his players at Arsenal.

United responded admirably to a dreadful start when air shots from Raphael Varane and Alex Telles ended up with Nuno Tavares putting Arsenal ahead after only three minutes.

They could well have had a penalty when Cedric Soares handled but the big moment came when Bruno Fernandes rolled a penalty wastefully against a post with Arsenal hanging on at 2-1 and growing anxiety sweeping around Emirates Stadium.

United were much improved from Anfield – how could they be worse? – but in the end it was still not enough and any hope of reaching the top four now looks all but over after the defeats at Liverpool and now Arsenal.

The big news of the week was the confirmation of Ajax coach Erik ten Hag as United’s new manager and the way the end of this season is panning out, the fresh era cannot come soon enough.