'Menacing' duo picked out by Garth

Kevin de Bruyne: The link between Sterling and De Bruyne looked rather menacing against a totally outclassed Burnley.

If these two can remain fit, City must be odds-on favourites to retain the title and reach the Champions League final.

My only concern is City's refusal to install a dedicated centre-forward who both these exceptional players can play off - not to mention score goals himself.

Liverpool have Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and now Luis Diaz waiting in the wings, and all are dedicated goalscorers.

Meanwhile, City continue to play with a false nine. In the final analysis it could be Pep Guardiola's undoing.

Raheem Sterling: Two assists by Sterling against Burnley highlighted yet another feature of his game that has improved since his time at Manchester City under the careful development of Guardiola.

The cushioned touch for Kevin de Bruyne's goal was quite lovely, while the expertly picked out delivery for Ilkay Gundogan was even better.

Sterling never took the same care with his passing at Liverpool as he does at Manchester City. Like all good teachers, Guardiola has fixed this and like all good students Sterling has put in the time.

