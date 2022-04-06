Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards are back with the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, and this week the debate centres around the greatest set-piece takers in the Premier League.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is one of the players who makes the list of dead-ball specialists.

Alan Shearer (2nd): "Look at Ward-Prowse's free-kick a few weeks ago, it was unbelievable - and his delivery, too. That's why I've put him so high. If he keeps his form up to a month or two before the World Cup, he'll have a brilliant chance of going."

Micah Richards (4th): "And starting [for England] as well. I think he's got more than people give him credit for. Ward-Prowse is so consistent and so underrated. We talk about his free-kicks, but if you look at his all-round game, it's brilliant for Southampton. He's pretty much their best player every week."

