Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards are back with the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, and this week the debate centres around the greatest set-piece takers in the Premier League.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the players who makes the list of dead-ball specialists - but Alana and Micah disagree on where he should rank.

Alan Shearer: (8th) "I was commentating on Liverpool's game against Barcelona in the Champions League at Anfield, and you could see him three seconds ahead of everyone else [for the quick corner which led to Divock Origi's goal]. If we're still sitting here 10 years' time, I am certain Trent will be number one. I have no doubt about it."

Micah Richards (2nd): He's got 40-odd assists already. It doesn't matter that he is young, he's better than most."

