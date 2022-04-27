It has been a whirlwind of a season for the Magpies and Eddie Howe - and we asked you how you're feeling before facing Liverpool and Manchester City next.

Here are some of your comments:

Naz: It will be a thriller against Liverpool, ending in a 3-3 draw. City, on the other hand, will be defeated by the Magpies - 1-0 - taking Newcastle to even dizzier heights, one or two places further up the table come the end of the season!

Andrew: I'd like to think we could snatch a draw at home to Liverpool, but lose to City. Still incredibly proud of the lads and what Eddie has achieved with the likes of Joelinton.

Elliot: Newcastle have been absolutely magnificent since the turn of the year. We are witnessing real progression within the squad and how we play. Liverpool and Manchester City are world class though. Home form says that if there are any points to be had it will be against Liverpool. As long as we make a good account of ourselves, we can hold our heads high.

Ian: I think we are playing well now as a team, but we are not there yet and need to bring in the right players to fit. Bruno is a different class, but one player cannot win a league. Both top teams play fantastic football. For me, any draw would be a great result. But either way, it will be good to see how we fare against the top two teams. Exciting times.

Nick: With the confidence we are playing with, anything could happen. However, realistically, a draw from either game would be a result.

