'Juranovic situation is a win-win for Celtic' - your views

We asked whether you thought Celtic should cash in on Josip Juranovic, given his impressive World Cup performances, and the arrival of Alistair Johnston.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Rob: It’s a win-win for Celtic. If he stays, great. If he goes, we’ll get great money for him. Magnificent position for the club to be in, seems we’re on the right track again - just getting stronger and stronger.

Denis: He has time to develop more at Celtic and should concentrate on his career. The move will come at the right time.

Paul: He's destined to leave, Ange is smart enough to already have his replacement in. We should maximise the profits and reinvest.

Brian: If Juranovic wants leave, let him go. But make sure we don't let him walk away. Let's cash in on the big impression he is making in the World Cup.

Steven: Postecoglu has said we Celtic supporters aren't to get too attached to the players. Juranovic is absolutely awesome and I love him being at Celtic, but for us to grow and become stronger, we must sell players at their peak value, or as close to it as possible.