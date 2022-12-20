Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

No side in the Premiership has claimed more points from losing positions than Rangers this season. It shows their persistence and character, but also their fragility.

After a good start they looked nervous when Aberdeen came at them, and for a long time they didn't look like they had the answers they needed.

But Scott Arfield was the one who made the difference. Even before his goals he showed his willingness to get into the box and run beyond the defence, and had two good chances.

He kept going and got his rewards. Michael Beale knows he has a lot of work to do to improve this team, but as that work goes on all the group can do is keep in touch with Celtic.