B﻿ill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

M﻿ichael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director.

I﻿f the Glazer family do sell the club, the next owner may get an even better reception from those packed into the famous stand given many who fill it week after week have long opposed the current owners.

K﻿nighton himself has long been a critic of the Glazers and while he is delighted to see them considering selling the club, he has ruled out making a bid himself, saying you need a multi-billionaire or a nation state's sovereign fund to now buy a top Premier League club.

H﻿e is instead backing Sir Jim Ratcliffe or someone similar who he feels understands football is about passion and not profit.