Liege to hold crunch talks with Rangers-linked Raskin

Standard Liege are to hold crunch talks with Nicolas Raskin, the Belgium Under-21 midfielder who is out of contract this summer, and with Rangers are among clubs interested in the 21-year-old along with Spezia, Club Brugge and Olympiacos, according to Le Soir. (Le Soir via Daily Record), external

New Rangers manager Michael Beale is plotting a January move for Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah having considered signing the 25-year-old during the summer when he was in charge of Queens Park Rangers. (Football Insider), external

Queens Park Rangers centre-half Leon Balogun believes that Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson had wanted him to stay at Ibrox but that it was then new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst who decided not to renew the 34-year-old's contract. (Beautiful Game Podcast), external

