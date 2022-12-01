T﻿his week's tactical breakdown on The Tactics Board episode of the When You're Smiling podcast, tactical guru Dominic Wells spends 15 minutes assessing Leicester City's strengths and weaknesses in goal.

"This season as a whole has been interesting to see how instrumental the position is to a Brendan Rodgers side," says Wells.

"I don't think it’s a coincidence that the upturn in form and performance level of Danny Ward has coincided with the results picking up for the Foxes.

"What does a keeper for Rodgers need to have? They need to be great in possession. Yes the shot stopping is important but Ward will be asked to start every single phase and possession sequence. We very, very reluctantly play long from a goal kick.

"It’s about understanding which pass is the correct one to make at the time. I think it’s something Ward has got right more times than Kasper Schmeichel did in his long tenure at the club.

"Schmeichel was an excellent keeper at the defensive side of the game, a brilliant shot stopper and commanding at his one on ones.

"But I do think as he was transitioned into being this possession-focused goalkeeper, I think you did start to see maybe shortcomings in Schmeichel’s game.

"With Ward you have seen he’s able to select those passes at the right moments.

"He’s also very comfortable with both feet, which I think is very important for a keeper under Rodgers."

