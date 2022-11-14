F﻿ormer Rangers and Scotland striker Kenny Miller believes the Ibrox club's current domestic woes are at least partially linked to their Champions League campaign, where they recorded the worst group stage performance in the history of the competition.

R﻿angers lost all six of their group games, scored just twice and conceded 20 goals.

Speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, Miller said: “There’s no doubt [the results in Europe] have hurt Rangers. The first game hurt them - to lose to Ajax 4-0, no-one saw it coming. Domestically, they hadn’t been playing great; this is a different team than that got to the Europa League final. Not just missing Bassey and Aribo, who are big losses, but in regards to their whole mindset.

“There was a real belief last season at Ibrox, every time you turned up to one of the European games last season, they were going to beat whoever was in front of them, and it turned out that way. That belief, confidence and togetherness doesn’t seem to be there.”