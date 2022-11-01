5﻿3 years ago today, former Hibs defender and 1991 League Cup winner, Willie Miller was born.

M﻿iller made 244 league appearances for the Hibees during his eight years with the club, scoring two goals along the way.

H﻿e played in the League Cup final in 1991 when Alex Miller's Hibs defeated Dunfermline Athletic 2-0.

M﻿iller was also a part of the losing side in the 1993 edition of the competition when Rangers ran out 2-1 winners.

After leaving Hibs in 1998, he played for Dundee, Wrexham (on loan), Raith Rovers and Cowdenbeath.