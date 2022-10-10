Club legend Fairclough suffers stroke

F﻿ormer Liverpool player David Fairclough says the early days of his recovery are going "well" after he suffered a stroke.

T﻿he 65-year-old is an Anfield legend and affectionately known as 'Super Sub' due to his memorable role off the bench on momentous nights for the club.

