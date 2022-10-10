Club legend Fairclough suffers stroke
- Published
Former Liverpool player David Fairclough says the early days of his recovery are going "well" after he suffered a stroke.
The 65-year-old is an Anfield legend and affectionately known as 'Super Sub' due to his memorable role off the bench on momentous nights for the club.
Thank you everyone for your kind thoughts and messages of support.— David Fairclough (@DFairclough12) October 10, 2022
I’m a few days into my recovery now and things are going well, stronger and better by the day.
Looking forward to a quick and full recovery.
Thanks David
