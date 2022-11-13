Chelsea manager Graham Potter admitted that the break for the World Cup comes at a good time for Chelsea and the contrast between him and fellow English boss Eddie Howe could not have been starker at the final whistle.

Potter has been touted as a future England manager, but since arriving at Chelsea his reputation at a leading club has been dented, and the players do not look like they have fully bought into his methods yet. The result at Newcastle was a third successive Premier League loss, something not seen for seven years, and there were more questions about his team selections, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang an unused substitute at St James' Park and Raheem Sterling missing from the squad through illness.

There is plenty of work to be done before the Premier League resumes and Potter can rightly point to a relentless schedule and injuries to key players for the dip in results. Ruben Loftus-Cheek also went off early on against Newcastle.

Potter admitted that "a lot of learning" has been done since he was appointed in September, but he will now hope he can get players back from injury and perhaps implement a stronger identity for his team. A nine-game unbeaten run has been quickly forgotten by fans, who are wondering where Chelsea are heading. Currently, they sit eight points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, with a game in hand, but if that gap is not clawed back soon once the league restarts in December, questions about Potter's appointment will only get louder.