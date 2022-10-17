W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Sunday's game at Villa Park.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

A﻿ston Villa fans:

S﻿hak: Mings can have a good spell but always seems to have a mistake in him. Villa played well enough up until the second goal but mistakes can be costly. Playing well against Manchester City and Chelsea means nothing with the performances and results in between. It's those games against sides like Leeds and Forest that we need to do better in. Brentford is big.

J﻿on: Unfortunately this game is not representative of the types of games our strong squad should win. Being a plucky loser or grateful for a draw when playing against top-four teams just covers up the fact we can’t beat teams with worse squads. A new manager is needed. Look at Eddie Howe’s progress in comparison to Gerrard.

D﻿om: Definitely an improvement but we need to be putting the chances away and be more clinical. Both of the goals were player errors, which is a shame as we generally defended well.

C﻿helsea fans:

M﻿ark: A win despite a poor display. Graham Potter made errors with his starting XI. Playing Marc Cucurella in the three and Raheem Sterling as wing-back - that’s just bad management. But he recognised his mistakes and sorted it at half-time. We could have been two or three down by then, though, he is indebted to Kepa Arrizabalaga, that’s for sure. Fantastic display from him.

Patrick: Graham Potter has made a fine start. Tougher tests lie ahead and no one knows what the impact of the World Cup will be on form when the season resumes. Sorry, but I can't get excited about Kepa playing well. His refusal to be substituted in the 2019 Carabao Cup final still rankles.

Peter: Not a great performance from Chelsea, but they dug deep to grind out a result and keep up the momentum. The result on paper says 2-0 - a win is a win. What a performance from the Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa, I think he silenced his critics, the only reason he had a poor run in goal under Frank Lampard was due to the defence being really poor, end of.