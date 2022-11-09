W﻿est Ham striker Michail Antonio was unimpressed by Kaoru Mitoma waving an imaginary card at the referee in Brighton's win at Wolves on Saturday - but both he and Newcastle forward Callum Wilson admit they have other tactics for communicating the same thing.

M﻿itoma was cleaned out by Nelson Semedo on the edge of the Wolves box with the Japan international immediately gesturing for a red card, duly issued by referee Graham Scott.

A﻿ntonio said the physical action was "frowned upon" in England but revealed plenty of other shenanigans take place on the pitch.

"﻿I think showing a card is terrible but it is all mind games," he told the Footballer's Football Podcast.

"﻿It's one of those though where you drop sly hints to the referee when you come running in and make sure you tell him exactly what you think."

W﻿ilson agreed, saying that once he crosses the white line, he wants to "win by any means necessary".

"﻿I do not want to see someone sent off but there will be times where I'll say to the referee, 'he's got to go'," Wilson said. "I'll plant the seed in the ref's head and let it grow rather than waving an imaginary card.

"It makes him think. To be honest, with VAR now there's no point. You don't need to say anything because if the ref has missed it, then VAR will pick it up."

L﻿isten to the full podcast* here on BBC Sounds

*Warning: Contains strong language