We asked what you made of Paul Pogba wanting to show that Manchester United made a mistake in letting him leave and whether the club should have done more to keep him.

Here are some of your comments:

Simon: I think United failed Pogba more than Pogba failed United. He came to United to win trophies and win the Ballon d'Or. It's the responsibility of the manager and the club to manage the players and get the best out of them. Like anyone, he was in a job he didn't find suitable and has moved on. Players are now realising the power they have at the end of a contract and fair play, it's a short career.

Babu: If three different managers cannot get the best out of Pogba then you know where the problem lies.

Nick: If Pogba was unhappy or dissatisfied with United he should state that and I think many would understand. It's not a rare gem of knowledge to know that some people will shift blame to external factors when they fail themselves and it does not take great footballing knowledge to see how poor his effort, behaviour and performances have been. United have been very poor for a while now but he's the poster boy for everything wrong in that scenario. His comments are either delusional or malicious. United fans should see this as a positive move.

Have your say here