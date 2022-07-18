Archie Gray was carried off on a stretcher only 11 minutes after coming on as a substitute in Leeds United's friendly defeat by Aston Villa in Brisbane.

The 16-year-old, son of former Leeds striker Andy Gray and great-nephew of United legend Eddie Gray, was injured in a challenge by John McGinn, for which the Villa midfielder was booked.

"It seems like an ankle sprain," said Leeds boss Jesse Marsch. "We hope he's OK."

Villa won the match on Sunday courtesy of a second-half penalty from substitute Danny Ings.

Illan Meslier saved a Philippe Coutinho spot-kick and blocked the rebound after new Leeds signing Tyler Adams was penalised for handball in the first half, but Ings made no mistake following Leif Davis' handball.