Kyogo returns to Kobe
- Published
Kyogo Furuhashi has been enjoying his off-season downtime by returning home to Japan and visiting former club Vissel Kobe.
The forward spent three years at the club, scoring 50 goals in 111 games before making a summer switch to Celtic last July.
The 27-year-old wasn't a lucky charm for his ex-side, however, with the J-League club suffering a late defeat to Urawa Reds.
Skip twitter post
古橋亨梧選手がサポーターのみなさんにご挨拶！🎙— ヴィッセル神戸 (@visselkobe) June 26, 2022
古橋選手の前で、勝利を掴みとりましょう！💪@Kyogo_Furuhashi has joined us at the Noevir Stadium today! 😄#visselkobe #ヴィッセル神戸 pic.twitter.com/6KlAmztYy3
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post