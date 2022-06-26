Kyogo returns to Kobe

Kyogo Furuhashi has been enjoying his off-season downtime by returning home to Japan and visiting former club Vissel Kobe.

The forward spent three years at the club, scoring 50 goals in 111 games before making a summer switch to Celtic last July.

The 27-year-old wasn't a lucky charm for his ex-side, however, with the J-League club suffering a late defeat to Urawa Reds.