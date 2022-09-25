D﻿undee United are the only Scottish Premiership side without a win, but former manager Craig Levein believes new boss Liam Fox can remedy that by utilising the speed of striker Sadat Anaku.

T﻿he 21-year-old Ugandan has made just two appearances from the bench in the three matches overseen by Fox before he was chosen as the permanent replacement for the sacked Jack Ross.

"S﻿teven Fletcher is still a good player and he likes to link play, winning headers and flick-ons, and he's good at holding the ball up, but they desperately need somebody to run in behind," Levein told BBC Scotland.

L﻿evein, who was manager at Tannadice from 2006-09, added: "Sadat Anaku is really quick and I think his pace would help the team enormously.

"T﻿hose problems in attack are quite easily fixed by putting this young lad into the team. People will be surprised by just how good he is."