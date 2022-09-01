Jess Furness, Her Game Too, external

As a whole, it's been a great transfer window for Leeds.

The departures of our two best players - Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha - were, of course, huge losses, but they fully deserved their big moves and I wish them all of the best of luck.

The signings that came in were pretty much funded entirely from those exits; I'm very pleased with these additions and I'm sure the rest of the Elland Road faithful would agree!

They have all made their own mark so far, some in the form of goals (Aaronson and Sinisterra) and they appear to have fitted in with the rest of the squad really well. The roaring Leeds crowd have definitely made them feel welcome, too! I'm really looking forward to seeing more of what they can do!

However (and there is always a 'however' as a Leeds fan!), we still urgently need to sign a striker and a left-back. We've made a big mistake by not strengthening the squad with these additions; especially after Rodrigo's shoulder injury against Everton and the fact that we unfortunately can't rely on the injury-prone Patrick Bamford.

This may come back to bite us. We are now just left with one forward to call upon: Joe Gelhardt. We still have time to change this, but time is certainly not on our side. Let's see what happens. Time is ticking!