A﻿berdeen v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

  • Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes managed 27 times in this fixture in the Scottish Premiership against Killie when he was Aberdeen manager, losing just once (W22 D4).

  • Aberdeen have been beaten in just one of their last five top-flight matches against newly-promoted sides (W3 D1), losing 2-0 to Hearts in March 2022.

  • Kilmarnock have won just one of their opening seven league matches this season (D1 L5), while no side have lost more games in the division.

  • A﻿berdeen have won the last three home meetings with Killie in the league since Steve Clarke led the Ayrshire side to a goalless draw at Pittodrie in January 2019.