There is only so much blame Erik ten Hag can take for Sunday's 6-3 derby defeat by Manchester City, according to former Premier League goalkeeper Robert Green.

W﻿hen asked if Ten Hag got his tactics and team selection wrong, Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "You can see why he did it, why he stuck with that team.

"He is trying to get some continuity but, at the same time, he will say he set up the gameplan and they didn’t instil it like he asked. You’re looking at it and saying it was this halfway house.

"On the pitch, you need that voice to say: ‘This is going wrong - let’s regroup, let’s sit tight.’

"There isn’t that person in that XI and it just allows the game to drift. It went away from them so quickly."

On whether it was the right decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, ex-England international Green added: "I think you’d say no-one wants to come on at 4-0 down, and he bringing him on would add to the circus.

"He is going to have to leave at some point. He can’t be a Manchester United player forever. There might be a period of time where he doesn’t play as much before he leaves and this may well be it."

