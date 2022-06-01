Manchester United are considering a shock move for 23-year-old Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, who is yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge. (Sun), external

United will pursue a deal for Benfica's 22-year-old Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, who is rated at £68m. (Talksport), external

Meanwhile, hopes of signing Frenkie de Jong look to be over after the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder opted to stay at Barcelona. (Times - subscription required), external

United, along with Arsenal, have expressed interest in Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with Newcastle set to make a bid for the 25-year-old England striker. (Mirror), external

