Crystal Palace should use the prestige of a top-half finish and a club record Premier League points tally as their motivation for the final two games of the season, says boss Patrick Vieira.

The Eagles are 13th going into Thursday's trip to Everton, but know victories there and at home to Manchester United on the final day would virtually guarantee at least 10th place.

Two wins would also take Palace to 51 points, surpassing their previous highest tally of 49 for a 38-game top-flight season, achieved in 2018-19.

"It is a challenge and there is a possibility to go over the 49 points, that can be a target for us," Vieira said.

"When you get to the end of the season you are in a comfortable zone. The challenge for us is to keep competing until the last game.

"I was really pleased with the attitude against Aston Villa - we competed well and we fought well, and we played good football at times. That made me happy."

Palace could already be assured of a top-half spot had they turned a couple of a joint-division-high 15 draws into wins.

"We are where we are. We have had this number of draws as we have conceded too late and didn’t do enough to win the games," Vieira added.