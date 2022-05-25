BBC Sport's Alex Howell has picked five player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Wilfried Zaha: It will be no surprise to anyone who has watched Crystal Palace over the past few years that Wilfried Zaha is in this shortlist for player of the season. The 29-year-old has recorded his highest ever tally of goals in senior football, with 14 coming in the Premier League.

Conor Gallagher: The midfielder has been a revelation during his season-long deal from Chelsea. His form was so impressive he was rewarded with his England debut by Gareth Southgate and was included in the following squad too. His eight goals and three assists have made him a fans' favourite and led to chairman Steve Parish saying the club would like to keep him if possible.

Marc Guehi: The centre-back was one of seven new signings in Patrick Vieira’s first summer as manager, in a season which was meant to be a challenging one with a team in transition. However, Guehi is one of the main reasons Palace have never looked in danger of relegation. The 21-year-old oozes calmness, one of the traits that saw him given an England debut.

Tyrick Mitchell: This season is Mitchell’s first as senior first-choice left-back after the departure of Patrick van Aanholt. He is the third player from this Palace squad to make their England debut this season. Mitchell’s performances have seen a number of top Premier League clubs monitoring his progress. Very solid in defensive situations, he has improved his attacking output and looks to be heading to the top.

Joachim Andersen: It may seem strange to have three defenders on this shortlist, given Crystal Palace are a team praised for their attacking intent. However, without Andersen, many of the attacks would not get going. He has one of the best ranges of passing in the league and his long, diagonal passes are a key feature in the way the team build up. He’s formed a formidable partnership with Guehi.

