Confirmed team news: Newcastle v Arsenal

Callum Wilson makes his first start since 27 December for Newcastle.

The striker came off the bench in the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City last-time out in his first game back since recovering from injury. Kieran Trippier is once again on the bench.

Wilson's return is one of two changes as Fabian Schar also starts.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Trippier, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Darlow, Gayle.