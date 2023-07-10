Souttar eyes injury-free campaign after rare full pre-season

John Souttar hopes a rare full pre-season will stand him in good stead for an injury-free season with Rangers and Scotland.

The 26-year-old centre-half's career has been hindered by fitness problems both with Heart of Midlothian and now Ibrox.

"For me, it is the first time in a couple of years I will have had a proper pre-season where I am feeling fit and feeling 100%," he told Rangers TV.

"It gives you a base for the rest of the season. You are not catching up with the lads or feeling like you are behind. You are right on it, so this next week or two will give me a great base to hopefully have an injury-free season, so I am looking forward to it."

Souttar not only ended the domestic season back in Rangers' starting line-up but also earned his first international cap in just over a year.

"It is brilliant," he said. "It is a great time for the national team just now and we have put ourselves in an incredible position to qualify for the Euros. The two games were brilliant in the summer there and long may it continue.

"It was a nice way to finish the season for me. Obviously I had that tough spell at the start of the year and coming back towards the end I was just getting myself back into the swing of things, playing games every week and feeling part of it, so to finish it off with an appearance for my country was good and it is something I want to keep striving for this season."