Brentford's trip to Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City has been postponed.

The match was originally scheduled to take place on 23 December, but because of City's involvement in the Club World Cup after their Champions League win last season the match has had to be moved.

The Bees were the only side to win at Manchester City's home ground in the league last season.

A new date will for the fixture will be announced in due course, both clubs confirmed on Friday.