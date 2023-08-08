Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

The signing of Tino Livramento makes a lot of sense for Newcastle in many ways. He is young, versatile, technical and quick - exactly the kind of player Eddie Howe wants to build around for the future at St James’ Park.

Where the thinking is perhaps a little more difficult to follow is in terms of his position. Kieran Trippier is unlikely to be usurped at right-back, and Newcastle have been keen to add an attacking left-back to add balance this summer.

But Trippier is 32 and will be unable to play every game, with Champions League football to contend with this season. Livramento's availability, his perceived "high ceiling" and his ability to slot in for Trippier before eventually taking over for him made the deal an opportunity that could not be missed.