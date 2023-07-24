'Horribly dressed' Vassell to set high standards as captain

Killie fans - and perhaps Derek McInnes - may owe new captain, Kyle Vassell's girlfriend a little thank you after she gave him a pep talk when a bit of self-doubt crept in.

The striker immediately accepted the offer of the captaincy from the manager but soon had some worries. Though they were quickly dispelled in a conversation with his partner, Jasmine.

“When I got asked to be captain I spoke to my missus and said: ‘Babe, I don’t know if I want to do this because I don’t know what I am going to do and how I am going to be’," the 32-year-old, who scored in Killie’s Viaplay Cup win at Dunfermline on Saturday, said.

“She said: ‘You have obviously been asked to be captain because of who you are, so just be yourself’.

“I think my job will be a bit more just leading by example and making sure everyone is on top of things. I like to keep standards high personally so that’s something I will try and push on other boys.

“Other than that, it’s just the same. The boys still hammer me about my dress sense and all that so I will just carry on," he joked.

“I kind of maybe now have to be not as horrible as I was before but Joe (Wright) will always get a piece of my mind because his dress sense is as bad as mine.”