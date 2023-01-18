After seeing off Liverpool in fine style last weekend, Leicester City are next up for Roberto de Zerbi's in-form Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Former midfielder Dean Hammond played for both the Seagulls and the Foxes.

He told the Albion Unlimited podcast on BBC Radio Sussex: "Liverpool was a fantastic result and a brilliant performance from what I've seen, but also I'm not that shocked and that's probably the biggest compliment I can give to Brighton at the moment.

"Brighton are playing brilliant, attractive football, winning at home, and they've scored 35 goals this season already which is a vast improvement. Sitting seventh in the league is a huge achievement.

"Before the World Cup, Leicester looked like they'd found some form, they were winning games and I thought the season was going to turn round. Since that break it's four defeats in a row.

"They're in a bit of trouble because they've got the formula of conceding a lot of goals and not scoring many, and it's not a good combination."

Listen to the latest episode of the Albion Unlimited podcast