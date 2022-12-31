Jashari and Oh latest to be linked with Celtic

Celtic are among the clubs interested in Switzerland midfielder Ardon Jashari as the 20-year-old prepares to leave Luzern, but RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are favourites for his signature, while Leeds United and Napoli are also keen, according to Sky Germany. (Scottish Sun), external

Suwon Samsung Bluewings forward Oh Hyeon-gyu claims that Celtic have made him "a good offer" and "I have a big desire to take on this opportunity", with Navar Sports Korea reporting that a bid of £1.8m has been made for the 21-year-old. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Alistair Johnston, the 24-year-old right-back who impressed with Canada at the World Cup finals, says he is ready to make his Celtic debut against Rangers on Monday following his transfer from Montreal. (Glasgow Evening Times), external

