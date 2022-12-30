Martin Boyle reckons his second knee surgery in three years can help prolong his career.

The Hibs forward is targeting a comeback for the start of next season after going under the knife in November to repair a torn ACL.

“I’m hoping these injuries can give me more years at the end of my career,” Boyle, 29, told BBC Scotland.

“I was out for 11 months before and came back stronger, so I know what it takes and I know I can do it again.”

Boyle, who missed the 2022 World Cup with Australia after having to withdraw injured just days before the tournament, admits the mental aspect of his lengthy lay-off is difficult.

But he is determined to return sooner than expected, adding: “I’ll be off the crutches Monday and hopefully progressively walk again in the next few weeks.

“And then I’m aiming for the start of the season. It might be a bit quicker than planned, but that’s my aim. I like to be back quicker than normal.

“I know people keep saying don’t rush this, but I’m too eager and I’ve too much more to give.”