In English league history (top four divisions), only Aston Villa (20 between 1890 and 1913) have ever had a longer run without defeat on Boxing Day than Tottenham’s current run of 16 matches without losing between 2004 and 2022 (W12 D4).

Brentford are winless in their last 14 meetings with Tottenham in all competitions (D5 L9), since a 2-0 home win in the second tier in March 1948.

Spurs have conceded the opening goal in each of their last six Premier League matches; their longest run of conceding first in the competition since April 2014 under Tim Sherwood (also six). Indeed, Spurs have conceded two or more goals in six consecutive Premier League games for the first time since May 2003.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane has now scored more Premier League goals on Boxing Day than any other player in the competition's history (10), scoring on all seven of his appearances on this day.

Kane has scored against all 32 teams that he’s faced in the Premier League – the best such 100% record of any player in the competition’s history.