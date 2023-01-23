County 'going down' unless they start scoring

BBC pundit Allan Preston believes that new signings are necessary if Ross County are to stave off relegation.

Malky Mackay's side have now scored just one goal in their last six games, and have scored just 15 league goals all season - they currently sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

They crashed out of the Scottish Cup to the Championship's bottom side Hamilton Academical on Saturday to compound their recent woes.

"He has to get players in," Preston said on Sportsound. "It's been a struggle for them. It's going to be very difficult for them to maintain their league status.

"That form becomes a habit and you need to break that habit - the quicker the better for Malky."

BBC Sport Scotland's chief sports writer Tom English added: "Mackay said the fact they haven't scored is an anomaly. They've scored one goal in six games - that's not an anomaly, that's consistency.

"Unless they sign some forward players and start scoring, they're going down."