Joao Cancelo’s proposed deadline-day move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich is “quite baffling”, according to former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

The Portugal full-back, 28, is poised to join the German champions on loan until the end of the season, with a 70m euro (£61.5m) option for a permanent deal in the summer.

"It seems to me, from the outside, this is Pep [Guardiola] flexing his muscles," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It looks like there has been some sort of fallout because, at the moment, City fans will be thinking: 'We’ve got a lot to do to win the Premier League and Arsenal are absolutely flying.'

"Many fans would still consider Cancelo to be their best full-back, so this is a real surprise. I'm as shocked as anyone, given Oleksandr Zinchenko was sold in the summer and the lack of options Pep has in those full-back areas."

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein says despite there being few suspicions Cancelo was unhappy at City, there are reasons for the deal.

"Since the World Cup, his game time has been limited," he said. "There have been reports suggesting some problems behind the scenes between Cancelo, Pep and some of his team-mates over a lack of selection.

"We have seen before with Guardiola that if a player is not unhappy, then they do something about it quickly at City. But given the quality of Cancelo, it does come as a shock to the system."

Listen to more on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds (from the start)