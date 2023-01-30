Kelechi Iheanacho said he "loves the FA Cup" after his solitary strike at Walsall secured Leicester's passage to the fifth round.

The Foxes were frustrated by their League Two hosts but Iheanacho's 17th goal in 21 FA Cup appearances proved enough.

"I love the FA Cup and the FA Cup loves me," he told BBC Radio Leicester. "It always happens. It's a great competition, I love playing in it and hopefully I will keep doing my bit.

"We controlled the game but we really needed that goal and the most important thing is that we're through."

Iheanacho has only made one Premier League start this season but says he is just concentrating on helping his team-mates succeed.

"If I play or if I don't, I support the team," he said. "I'll keep going. We've got a great squad here and need everyone to be together to move forward.

"Whenever I get my chance, I'll do my best."