S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

The past week was a case of two extremes: big celebration, then despondency. For some, anyway.

Our first away win of the season was observed by a consistently reverberant crowd at Southampton's St Mary’s Stadium.

But while the supporters had plenty to chant about, the coastal town of Blackpool did not offer the same fortune - as Forest succumbed to an astonishing defeat, bowing out of the FA Cup.

Last year’s run in the competition and Blackpool’s league position - 22nd in the Championship - offered us confidence before the match, but the quality lacked on the day.

However, the result did show that the players making it into the starting line-up do so for very good reason; Steve Cooper’s understanding of his team is extensive.

And as quarter-finalists in the Carabao cup, all is not lost.

The focus on the Premier League also becomes more intent. Climbing out of the relegation zone up to 15th is a clear sign of progress.

The next league fixture against rivals Leicester City could arguably be just as important as the one at Southampton. Another victory could propel us neatly into mid-table.