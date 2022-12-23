Tierney aims to kick on for Steelmen

Motherwell midfielder Ross Tierney has opened up on his first 12 months at Fir Park, his hopes for the new year, and why his goal against Celtic almost sparked a family feud.

The Irishman made the move from Bohemians last season and has appeared 30 times in claret and amber, including netting against both of the Old Firm.

“My dad wasn’t happy with that one as he said it was lucky that it was 2-1 to Celtic, as I wasn’t getting back to the house!” Tierney joked.

He made the move to Lanarkshire with his two children and girlfriend and after settling in this year, the 21-year-old is keen to push on.

“I am looking forward to getting back into the run of games,” he told the club's website.

“The gaffer didn’t have much time at the start of the season and we don’t have a big squad, but it’s the hand we were dealt.

“The break came at a good time and we had a lot of injuries and away games. Hopefully we can take it game by game and the manager is trying to play a different way to the old gaffer, so it is going to take time.

“Hopefully after January I can get a good run of games now and the family have settled in now so that is all good. I knew I had a long-term contract but I wanted to hit the ground running here as soon as possible."