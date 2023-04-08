Tillman waits for talks with new Bayern boss

Malik Tillman admits he is yet to decide whether he will be a Rangers player next season and is waiting to speak to Michael Beale and new Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel over his future. (Football Scotland), external

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton reckons Rangers will be dangerous opponents in today's Old firm derby since the visitors have "absolutely nothing to lose". (Daily Record), external

Winning at Celtic Park won't make a blind bit of difference in the title race for Rangers, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd, who adds that losing could have a catastrophic effect on the rest of their season. (Scottish Sun), external

