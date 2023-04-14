Mark: Erik ten Hag has done a good job with what he has to work with but the truth is too many players are not good enough. With our injury list and nine games in April, we need to make sure we get into the top four as anything else is a bonus. Ten Hag needs a big clear out in the close season but is hamstrung by the United sale.

Jonathan: Serious lack in depth. Beyond the starting XI, only maybe two or three players are good enough. The back line is also not comfortable playing the ball from the back. It is amazing to even see the results that have been got from this team to date. With proper investment, we can see something special from United.

James: Any squad will get injuries - it's just we are getting some potentially key injuries clustered together at the same time, which is unfortunate. Expectations need to be kept in check, as I think we have done very well this season overall. The end of the season is only going to help highlight our capabilities and fragilities for our next season.

Ioannis: Still a work in progress. United need at least four top-quality players who at the same time should be real leaders that can motivate and organise.