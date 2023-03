The value of Dundee United midfielder Craig Sibbald has soared according to a study completed by football website, Transfermarkt., external

Rocketing up by €100k, Sibbald's transfer value is back at a career high of €400k. Kai Fotheringham's value has also increased by the same margin to €200k.

Elsewhere, highest valued player, Dylan Levitt, has dropped €50k in value to €800k, while Australia international, Aziz Behich has also dropped down from €700k to €600k.